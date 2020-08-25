Kontinuum Posts New Music Video "Two Moons" Online

Iceland's Kontinuum have released a new music video for the track "Two Moons", taken from 2018's No Need To Reason album. The dark and thought-provoking video can be seen below.

The band comments: "Much like every other artist on the planet, we were faced with this new reality. Forced to think outside the box we decided to revisit this song from 'No Need To Reason,' which we always thought deserved a visual artistic expression."