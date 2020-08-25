Testament Guitarst Alex Skolnick To Guest On Sepulquarta Session
Band Photo: Testament (?)
For this week's Sepulquarta session Sepultura welcomes Testament lead guitarist Alex Skolnick for a live Q&A and a performance of 'Vandals Nest'.
Andreas Kisser comments: "Alex Skolnick is one of the great masters of the guitar, not only in the world of heavy metal but also in the world of jazz - he's truly a unique and extraordinary musician. We are so honoured to have him with us for another amazing SepulQuarta. We will chat about his career with Testament and his side projects, and you will be able to ask him whatever you want! After the chat we will air our Live Quarantine version of 'Vandals Nest' from our album Machine Messiah with our friend Alex on the guitar, you don’t want to miss this! See you all on Wednesday!”
Join the band this Wednesday 26th August at 8pm BST/3pm EST:
here
