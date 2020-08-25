Fight The Fight Premiere New Song "Ritual" From Forthcoming New Album "Deliverance"
Norwegian metal band Fight The Fight premiere a new song called "Ritual", off of their forthcoming album "Deliverance". The record will be out in stores September 18th via Metal Blade Records and Indie Recordings.
If you're into Rammstein and Avatar check out "Ritual" below.
