Goat Necropsy Premiere New Music Video For "The Collector" From New EP "Bloody and Fresh"
Brazilian deathgrinders Goat Necropsy premiere a new music video for "The Collector", taken from their new EP "Bloody and Fresh", which was released May 12, 2020.
Check out now "The Collector" below.
