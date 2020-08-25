Wolftooth Premiere New Music Video For "Valhalla"
Richmond, Indiana-based traditional heavy metal band Wolftooth premiere a new song entitled "Valhalla", taken from their new album of the same name. The record is out in stores now via Ripple Music and Cursed Tongue Records.
Check out now "Valhalla" below.
Explain the band:
“The song ‘Valhalla’ represents the long journey of the band’s members with a collective 100+ years of experience grinding and pushing forward towards a common goal. Our lives have been dedicated to this journey and we feel that this album, with the title track ‘Valhalla’ being the anchor of the offering, represents our ticket to this next level in our music careers.”
