Sodom Finishes Mixing New Album "Genesis XIX"

Band Photo: Sodom (?)

German thrash metal legends Sodom has revealed that they have finished the mixing process of their upcoming album, "Genesis XIX." A statement on Instagram simply read:

"Done with the mix at Woodhouse Studio in Hagen with legendary producer Siggi Bemm!"

"Genesis XIX" is expected to be released later this year and will feature the first recording from new drummer Toni Merkel, who replaced Stefan "Husky" Hüskens this past January.

More details will be revealed as soon as they become available.