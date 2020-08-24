Nightmare Releases New Lyric Video "Lights On"
The French power metal export Nightmare release their second anthemic video-single "Lights On" from the new forthcoming album "Aeternam," released 2nd October 2020 via AFM records. "Lights On" is a high energy riff pounding power metal song with a fist bumping rhythm and big melodic choruses!
2020 sees Nightmare back, unbowed, unbreakable and inspired, ready to take their music to a whole new level. They return with hugely talented female vocalist, Madie (Faith In Agony) on the mic, and have recorded their most ambitious album to date.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nightmare Releases New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.