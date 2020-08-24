Nightmare Releases New Lyric Video "Lights On"

The French power metal export Nightmare release their second anthemic video-single "Lights On" from the new forthcoming album "Aeternam," released 2nd October 2020 via AFM records. "Lights On" is a high energy riff pounding power metal song with a fist bumping rhythm and big melodic choruses!

2020 sees Nightmare back, unbowed, unbreakable and inspired, ready to take their music to a whole new level. They return with hugely talented female vocalist, Madie (Faith In Agony) on the mic, and have recorded their most ambitious album to date.