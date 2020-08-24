L.A. Guns Uploads New Single "Renegades"
L.A. Guns are truly on top of their game and enjoying an absolute resurgence in their long and distinguished career. Enter their new single, the title-track of their eagerly awaited upcoming album Renegades. The track is destined to become an instant classic as L.A. GUNS have managed to retain their street wise integrity whilst fitting seamlessly into today’s Rock market.
Renegades is the follow up to the smash singles "Crawl" and "Well Oiled Machine" (which gained a position and cover placement on Spotify’s esteemed"‘Hard Rock" playlist. With more than 30 years of noteworthy material, LA. GUNS have positioned themselves as true heroes of the rock 'n' roll genre, bringing their iconic L.A. sound to audiences around the world.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Capra Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade
- Next Article:
Nightmare Releases New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "L.A. Guns Uploads New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.