From The Depth Posts New Music Video "Somewhere" Online

Italian power metallers From The Depth are sharing their third single "Somewhere" in support of their second full-length album "Moments" set for release this coming Friday, August 28th via Rockshots Records. The track features guest keyboards by Dave Castro.

The band adds:

"You can call it “ballad” if you want, but we think this song is for sure something more than a usual ballad. It has a special mood and a very emotional melody; we were very moved when we listened to it after recording the vocals with Raffo. Lyrics were written just before the recording session, everything came out so naturally that we almost couldn’t believe what we got at the end. Davide Castro’s keyboards here really go to the next level, astonishing job."