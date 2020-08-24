Threshold Begins Work On New Album; New Album Expected In 2021
British prog metallers Threshold have confirmed they've started work on a follow-up to their 2017 double album "Legends of the Shires."
As with most bands, Threshold's plans have been heavily disrupted during 2020 with tours to Europe and Australia cancelled due to coronavirus.
Guitarist Karl Groom commented: "It’s a good feeling to have something positive to say about music again. We've been writing for a new Threshold album for a while now and are starting to exchange demos. Following 'Legends of the Shires' is quite a thing, but we've always aimed to take a step forward each album and I'm very excited by what we have so far!"
Threshold's new album is expected to be released in 2021.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unleash The Archers Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
From The Depth Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Threshold Begins Work On New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.