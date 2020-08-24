Interview
Ahab Drummer Cornelius Althammer Talks "Live Prey," Progress On New Album And Dead Eyed Sleeper
The ocean really is a never ending source for metal lyrics. The ongoing black abyss, the giant creatures that dwell within, the dangers and excitement, it's all the material is there to craft the heaviest music is possible.
I must confess, this hadn't occured to me until I spoke with Ahab drummer Cornelius Althammer, who a lot to say about the subject, as well as the band's first live album, "Live Prey," which was released last June through Napalm Records (as all their albums have been so far,) as well as progress on a new album, upcoming new material from Dead Eyed Sleeper, the death metal band which also features Ahab bassist Stephen Wandernorth and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
