Eskapism Premiere New Song "Reminiscence" From Upcoming New EP
Eskapism premiere a new track called "Reminiscence", taken from their forthcoming EP of the same name. The effort will be released by Archaic Sound and Todesritter Production today, August 24th.
Check out now "Reminiscence" below.
