Al-Namrood Premiere New Lyric Video "Sahra Yaesa" From Upcoming New Album "Wala’at"
Saudi Arabian band Al-Namrood premiere a new song titled "Sahra Yaesa", taken from their latest album "Wala’at". The effort was released in June by Shaytan Productions.
Check out now "Sahra Yaesa" below.
