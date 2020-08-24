Auðn Premiere New Song "Eldborg" From Upcoming New Album "Vökudraumsins Fangi"
Auðn premiere a new song entitled "Eldborg", taken from their upcoming new album "Vökudraumsins Fangi". The video was created by one of the group’s guitarists, Andri Björn Birgisson, with the record being released by Season of Mist on October 30th.
Check out now "Eldborg" below.
