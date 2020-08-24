Vonlaus Premiere New Song "Gegn mér" From Upcoming New Album "Röð slæmra ákvarðana"

Reykjavík, Iceland-based black metal outfit Vonlaus premiere a new song entitled "Gegn mér", taken from their upcoming new album "Röð slæmra ákvarðana", which will be out in stores September 30, 2020 via Fallen Empire.

Check out now "Gegn mér" below.