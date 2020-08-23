Gadget Premiere New Song "Funerary Rites" From Upcoming New Album
Gävle, Sweden-based grinders of Gadget premiere a new song named "Funerary Rites", taken from their upcoming new full-length, which will arrive later in the year.
Check out now "Funerary Rites" below.
