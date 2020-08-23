Just Before Dawn Premiere New Song "Paths of Armor / To The Last Tiger" From Upcoming New Album "An Army At Daw"
Swedish death metal project Just Before Dawn premiere a new song entitled "Paths of Armor / To The Last Tiger". The cut is the opening track to their impending new album "An Army At Daw", which will be out in stores September 25th via Raw Skull Recordz. The record was mixed at Riders On The Storm Studio (Anders Biazzi) and mastered at Bristol Caves Studio by Jon Rudin.
Check out now "Paths of Armor / To The Last Tiger" below.
The outing boasts the below roster of guests:
Vocals:
Ralf Hauber – (Revel in Flesh) Vocals on track 1
Matias Nastolin – (Decaying) Vocals on track 2
Jonny Pettersson – (Wombbath / Gods Forsaken / JBD) Vocals on track 3
Daimen Terry – (Envig) Vocals on track 4 and 6
Thomas Clifford – (Abscission) Vocals on track 5
Gustav Myrin – (Gods Forsaken / JBD) Vocals on track 5
David Nilsson – (Feral) Vocals on track 7 and 9
Andreas Stenlund – (HarmDaud) Vocals on track 7
Mattias Parkkila – (Blood Mortized) Vocals on track 8
Guitar solos:
Jacob Bjôrnfot – (Kvaen) solo on track 2
Matias Nastolin – (Decaying) solo on track 2
Daniel Gustavsson – (Demonical / Tormention) solo on track 5
