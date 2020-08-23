Affliction Vector Premiere New Song "Voiceless Predictions" From Upcoming New Album "Death Comes Supreme"
Affliction Vector premiere a new song entitled "Voiceless Predictions", taken from their upcoming new album "Death Comes Supreme", which will be released by Argento Records on September 25th.
Check out now "Voiceless Predictions" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pitchblack Premiere New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Just Before Dawn Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Affliction Vector Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.