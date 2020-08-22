Pitchblack Premiere New Lyric Video For "The World Is Mine" From Upcoming New Album "Death & Disbelief"

Danish melodic death metal band Pitchblack premiere a new lyric video for "The World Is Mine". The track is off of their upcoming new album "Death & Disbelief", which is set for release on October 23rd by Emanzipation Productions.

Check out now "The World Is Mine" below.



