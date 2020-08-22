False Gods Premiere New Song "Stay Frosty" From Upcoming Debut Album "No Symmetry… Only Disillusion"

New York-based outfit False Gods premiere a new song entitled "Stay Frosty", taken from their upcoming debut full-length "No Symmetry… Only Disillusion". Seeing Red Records will release this record on October 16th, 2020.

Check out now "Stay Frosty" below.





Explain False Gods:

“The song serves as a warning to be conscious and cautious of what you say, especially in today’s climate. A lot of what is being shared, posted, and tweeted is self-serving and full of misinformation and deceit. Even at the end of our days as our bodies start to break down we let our minds tell those same lies and fail to heed the orders of the flesh… rather continuing to believe the deceptions of the mind.”