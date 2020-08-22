Inferi Premiere Teaser-Clip For New EP “Of Sunless Realms”

Inferi premiere a teaser-clip for their upcoming new EP “Of Sunless Realms”, which will see the light of day on October 09th via The Artisan Era.

Say the group of the impending new EP:

“We have been hinting at a new full length for a while now. However, since 2020 has had its fair share of surprises already, we thought we would do something unexpected and make something happen during this global downtime. We bring you a new 5 track EP, ‘Of Sunless Realms‘. We still have a full-length album in the works and will continue to put all efforts into making it the best release we can.”