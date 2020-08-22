Inferi Premiere Teaser-Clip For New EP “Of Sunless Realms”
Inferi premiere a teaser-clip for their upcoming new EP “Of Sunless Realms”, which will see the light of day on October 09th via The Artisan Era.
Say the group of the impending new EP:
“We have been hinting at a new full length for a while now. However, since 2020 has had its fair share of surprises already, we thought we would do something unexpected and make something happen during this global downtime. We bring you a new 5 track EP, ‘Of Sunless Realms‘. We still have a full-length album in the works and will continue to put all efforts into making it the best release we can.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nasty Premiere New Song & Music Video "666AM"
- Next Article:
False Gods Premiere New Song "Stay Frosty"
0 Comments on "Inferi Premiere Teaser-Clip For New EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.