Kingdom Of Giants Premiere New Song & Music Video “Wayfinder”

Kingdom Of Giants premiere a new track and music video titled “Wayfinder”. The video was directed by Orie Mcginness, with the song coming from the group’s impending new album, “Passenger“. The new record will land in stores on October 16th via SharpTone Records.

The group commented:

“Our good friend Orie Mcginness has once again topped himself with our new video for ‘Wayfinder.’ This is the 1st time we’ve ever done a video with very little performance, and also without most of the band members. We knew ‘Wayfinder‘ was going to be a single before we ever even finished the song. It’s different than anything we have ever written and feel it has such a unique, refreshing vibe.”