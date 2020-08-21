Tankard Announces Limited Audience Show And Live Stream

In these difficult Covid-19 times, German thrash metal band Tankard are hell-bent on restoring a bit of normality - today they've announced a very special concert experience for their fans. The upcoming show will take place on Saturday 24th October at the Groove Bar & Lounge in Cologne (Germany), and will also be filmed by six cameras and streamed live for any fans who can't attend in person.

George owner of the Groove Bar says: "We are very happy to announce this concert with true veterans of thrash metal: Tankard!"

Tickets for the Tankard show are strictly limited. Only 80 tickets will be available to ensure all health and safety regulations and rules can be observed. Be quick to get your ticket for the show, available in person via the Groove Bar from August 21st from 8pm and online from August 23rd from https://www.scantickets.de/events.php?vendor=wrdjpvmd

Buffo manager of Tankard adds: "Raise your beer - Tankard will rock the Groove Bar! The show will probably sell out quick, so we will also bring the show to you via a multi-camera live stream!"

All fans who cannot buy a ticket and have to stay at home can enjoy the special Tankard live experience here: https://www.facebook.com/events/395184394793779/