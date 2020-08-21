Armored Saint To Stream "Punching The Sky" Record Release Show

On Saturday, October 10th at 1PM PST//4PM EST//10PM CET, Armored Saint will host a live record release show online for their upcoming album, "Punching The Sky" (due out October 23rd via Metal Blade Records). Set to take place at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA, Armored Saint will be performing a full set, including 4 new songs from Punching the Sky. Additionally, the band will be answering select questions from fans who submit them via a post on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thearmoredsaint

Tickets, plus exclusive event merch bundles are available now at: armoredsaint.veeps.com. Fans who purchase a ticket can access the footage and bundles until November 9th. See below for all ticket-bundle options:

--ticket plus signed CD of Punching the Sky [$30 (USA only)]

--ticket plus exclusive event tee and signed CD [$65 (USA only)]

--ticket plus exclusive event tee [$55 (USA shipping), $65.00 (Europe shipping)]

Armored Saint comments: "We are very excited about our new record 'Punching the Sky', and we'd be pleased if you'd join us in this virtual show to help celebrate the release date. In these strange times where none of us can go to see live music anymore, this is the closest thing we can do about that. We will be on stage, cranking it out as we always do. We will certainly be missing seeing all of you in the venue, but we hope you'll Rock Out with us in the comfort of your own homes!"