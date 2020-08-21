Dead Lord Posts New Music Video "Letter From Allen St." Online

Swedish rockers Dead Lord has posted a new music video online for their latest single, "Letter From Allen St." You can check it out below. The song is featured on the band's forthcoming fourth album, "Surrender," which is scheduled to be released on September 4th through Century Media.

The band comments: "One beer too many? A drunk swede lost in the Big Apple? The fourth single off our upcoming album Surrender is titled 'Letter From Allen St.' and is just that. A letter from Allen Street. Where fun is not always present. Amid rotten food scraps and unforgiving city lights, a whiny yet heartful melody emerged. Be it a mellow declaration of our love to the city that never sleeps or maybe only making the best of those times when the bottle didn't help the heartache, either way, Enjoy! - And remember; Rock now, cry later!"