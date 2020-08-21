Oceans Of Slumber Uploads New Music Video "To The Sea (A Tolling Of The Bells)"
American progressive doom metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, will release their new and self-titled album, "Oceans Of Slumber," on September 4, via Century Media Records worldwide. The band have released another glimpse of their new album with the release of "To The Sea (A Tolling Of The Bells)." You can check out the music video below.
The band comments: “This is a song about love and catastrophic loss. And living with that loss. Continuing on because of community. Because of purpose. A purpose to fulfill that loss which you suffered in other people. To enrich your surroundings. Losing someone so close that it shakes the very foundation of your existence. Loving someone despite that consequence.”
