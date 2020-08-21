Headline News

Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies Aged 68

Band Photo: Quiet Riot (?)

Frankie Banali, best known as the drummer for American heavy metal legends Quiet Riot, has died at the age of 68 following a recent stroke. Banali was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer last year and went through no less than twenty rounds of chemotherapy prior to his passing. The news of his death was broken by metal DJ Eddie Trunk, who stated:

"It’s with great sadness that I announce the passing of Frankie Banali. As many know, Frankie had been battling cancer and passed away last night. He was a great person, friend & musician. Join me now on #TrunkNation @siriusxmvolume 106 as we remember him."

Banali first recorded with Quiet Riot on the classic "Metal Health" record, the first heavy metal album to top the charts in the United States and also had stints with W.A.S.P., Billy Idol and Steppenwolf.