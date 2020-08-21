Tallah Premiere New Song & Music Video “Overconfidence”

Pennsylvanian nu-core outfit Tallah premiere a new music video for their new track “Overconfidence“ off of the group's debut album, “Matriphagy“, out in stores October 02, 2020.

Says singer Justin Bonitz about the Tallah's nü-metal influences:

“In my opinion, the early 2000s were just an iconic time for music in general, but it was very incredible for metal. 2001 is when Slipknot’s ‘Iowa’, System Of A Down’s ‘Toxicity’, Tool’s ‘Lateralus’, and Drowning Pool’s ‘Sinner’ came out.

The year before that, we got Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’, Papa Roach’s ‘Infest’, Deftones’ ‘White Pony’, Disturbed’s ‘The Sickness’, Godsmack’s ‘Awake’, Lamb Of God’s ‘New American Gospel’, and Mudvayne’s ‘L.D. 50’. 2002, we got Chevelle’s ‘Wonder What’s Next’, Korn’s ‘Untouchables’, and Trapt’s self-titled. Static-X, P.O.D., Limp Bizkit, Rammstein, etc. 1994 – 2005 was just an overall colossal decade for the rock/metal community. I named a few bands that do not fit the genre, but this decade was really the rise and fall of what essentially became “nu-metal.

In 2020, there are a lot of awesome up-and-coming bands, which are all reaching to make a new terrific decade for music, but I just feel like they are missing something. I do not know what it is exactly, but whatever it is, I think Tallah has it.”