Limbs premiere New Single & Music Video “Empty Vessel”

Limbs premiere a new official music video for their new song “Empty Vessel“. It’s the groups first track since the addition of bassist Chris Klumpp and drummer Joey DiBiase to their ranks earlier this year.

Tells singer Austin McAuley:

“‘Empty Vessel‘ was inspired by my own struggles of balancing my personal life while also pursuing the perpetual dream of ‘success’ as an artist. The song immerses the listener in themes of self-sacrifice, vulnerability and the constant desire to have one’s voice heard. The chorus beckons, ‘How long is the breath that I have to hold before I’m worth my weight in gold?’ This statement reflects the trials and tribulations of those who will do anything to make their dreams come true…but as the lyrics tell, ‘How does it feel? Only the lonely know.'”