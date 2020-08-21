Carcass Premiere New Track “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue”
Carcass premiere the opening track, “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue“ off of their forthcoming new EP titled “Despicable”, which will see the light of day on October 30th via Nuclear Blast.
The band had originally planned to release their seventh studio full-length “Torn Arteries” on August 07th. Those intentions were postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The EP “Despicable” track list will run as follows:
01 – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue”
02 – “The Long And Winding Bier Road”
03 – “Under The Scalpel Blade” (album version)
04 – “Slaughtered In Soho”
