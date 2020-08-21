Napalm Death Premiere New Single “Amoral”
Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)
Napalm Death premiere their new single “Amoral” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is among the 15 included on the group’s impending sixteenth studio full-length “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“. Century Media have slated that album for a September 18th release.
