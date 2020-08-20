Crypt Walk To Release New EP "Rut Got Prophecies" In September

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed North Carolina's three piece grindcore terror squad, Crypt Walk. The new "Rot Gut Prophecies" EP is up now for pre-order and will be released September 25 on CD and digital formats. Below is the official description:

Hailing from the backwoods of North Carolina, Crypt Walk are a three piece grindcore terror squad that is full of hatred towards a fucked society. Rot Gut Prophecies combines breakneck tempo changes with concussive pummeling blast beats and bowel stomping breakdowns to create a truly barbaric sound. Crypt Walk summon the pained wailing of enraged neanderthals deep in an amphetamine induced psychosis.

Tracklisting:

1. Breeding Filth

2. Head Cleaner

3. Wide Spread Neurosis

4. Company Man

5. Booze Mask

6. Every Day I Get Worse

7. Trash People

8. Hag Magnet

9. Pig Sticker