Anthea Signs With Rockshots Records; Posts New Lyric Video "Moirai" Online

Rockshots Records is proud to announce their latest signing of Los Angeles' Anthea for the release of their debut album "Illusion" due out October 23rd, 2020 to follow their independently released 2017 self-titled EP.

Creating coherent yet diverse cinematic, theatrical metal music with many influences from film scores and established metal acts such as Kamelot, Nightwish, and Wintersun, Anthea offers up a gothic symphonic progressive sound that can appeal to a wide variety of fans with their range from clean operatic vocals to black metal like screams. Anthea have shared the stage with bands such as Smile Empty Soul, September Mourning, Helion Prime, Graveshadow, Abigail Williams, and many more.

The band comments on the release of "Illusion":

"We are so incredibly excited to finally be releasing our debut album! We especially want to thank Roberto Giordano and Rockshots Records for giving us the opportunity to release this record under their label. Years of dedication and perseverance have gone into making the band what it is today and we are stoked to see it all paying off! So much work and passion were put into the making of this record and we are extremely proud of the end result! What we hope to achieve is to give the listener a vast cinematic and theatrical experience so that by the end, they feel like they have just gone on this epic journey with us. A huge thank you to all of you who have supported us throughout the years, and to those of you who are just finding us for the first time!"

Anthea's first single "Moirai" features guest vocals from Chiara Tricarico (Sound Storm, Moonlight Haze, ex-Temperance) and is a track that was written to capture the beauty of life itself.

The band adds:

"We all tend to focus on our own little bubble, without really thinking about how everyone that ever was, is, and ever will be is connected in the grand scheme of things. To truly express this idea, we decided to include a second vocalist on the track from an entirely different part of the world. Italian symphonic metal singer Chiara Tricarico was up to the challenge and we are thrilled with the end result! Her voice added a beautiful new dimension to the song. She truly understood what the song was all about and what we were going for."