En Minor Posts New Music Video "Mausoleums" Online
En Minor, the "depression-core" project founded by former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo (also of Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Superjoint,) has posted their first music video online for the song, "Mausoleums." You can check it out below.
Says Anselmo: "We were not able to shoot the video we initially had in mind because of the pandemic, but the video rendered is beautifully somber. I'd like to thank the crew responsible for putting it all together and I hope you enjoy it."
The song comes from the band's debut album, "When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out," which will be released through Season Of Mist Records on September 4th. The band also features Jimmy Bower of Eyehategod, Down and Superjoint fame, as well as former Superjoint guitarist Kevin Bond and The Illegals' bassist Stephen Taylor.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ages Attempts To "Uncrown" Black Metal Tropes
- Next Article:
Vio-Lence Releases Dead Kennedys Cover
0 Comments on "En Minor Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.