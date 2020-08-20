En Minor Posts New Music Video "Mausoleums" Online

En Minor, the "depression-core" project founded by former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo (also of Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Superjoint,) has posted their first music video online for the song, "Mausoleums." You can check it out below.

Says Anselmo: "We were not able to shoot the video we initially had in mind because of the pandemic, but the video rendered is beautifully somber. I'd like to thank the crew responsible for putting it all together and I hope you enjoy it."

The song comes from the band's debut album, "When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out," which will be released through Season Of Mist Records on September 4th. The band also features Jimmy Bower of Eyehategod, Down and Superjoint fame, as well as former Superjoint guitarist Kevin Bond and The Illegals' bassist Stephen Taylor.