Ages Multi Instrumentalist Daniel "Eldhrimnir" Beckman Discusses New Album "Uncrown," Going Against The "Trve" Grain And More
While Norway gained most of the attention when it comes to black metal, their next door neighbours in Sweden have always had a good track record themselves. From Bathory to Dissecction to Marduk and beyond, the elongated country has produced some of the very best the genre has to offer. This still rings true today, as listeners will find out tomorrow when "Uncrown," the sophomore full length from black metal supergroup Ages is released, boasting a soundscape and audio assault the likes any band would be jealous of.
To find out more about the album, I caught up with Daniel Beckman (AKA, Eldhrimnir, also of Twilight Force,) to discuss everything from why it took five years to follow "The Malefic Miasma," the reason why the band favours good production over the old "necro sound," artwork, the status of Twilight Force and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
