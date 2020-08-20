Skyless Aeons Premiere New Song "Go Forth And Multiply" From Upcoming New Album "Drain The Sun"

Hailing from London, Canada, death metal outfit Skyless Aeons premiere a new song called "Go Forth And Multiply". The single is taken from their impending new album "Drain The Sun", due out October 2nd.

Check out now "Go Forth And Multiply" below.

Explain the band:

“Our inspiration comes from the faults in the human condition we encounter in our everyday lives: greed, over-consumption, over-population, the failure to recognize our dogmatic beliefs are wrong leading to division. The music serves as a warning call to what will happen if we fail to recognize the error of our ways, some of which we already see happening in civil unrest.”