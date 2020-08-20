Recorruptor Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "The Funeral Corridor"

Lansing, Michigan-based death metal band Recorruptor premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "The Funeral Corridor". The new full-length was recorded and mixed at Broken Monolith Studios and mastered by Rivers of Nihil guitarist Brody Uttley and is set for release on Friday, August 21st.

Check out now "The Funeral Corridor" in its entirety below.