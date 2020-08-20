Darkened (Grave, Memoriam, Ex-Bolt Thrower, Ex-Dismember) Premiere New Song "1000 Years" From Upcoming New Album "Kingdom of Decay"

Darkened (Grave, Memoriam, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Dismember) premiere a new song entitled "1000 Years", taken from their impending full-length "Kingdom of Decay", which will be out in stores September 11th via Edged Circle Productions.

Check out now "1000 Years" below.