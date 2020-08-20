Sunken Premiere New Song "Ensomhed" From Upcoming New Album "Livslede"

Danish atmospheric black metal band Sunken premiere a new song entitled "Ensomhed", taken from their upcoming new album "Livslede". The record is set for release on September 18th by Vendetta Records.

Explain Sunken:

“‘Ensomhed’, Danish for ‘Loneliness’, is a song about hopelessness, abandonment and the utter emptiness that loneliness can cause, when we all inevitably experience it. Musically, the song features our first endeavor into spoken word, as well as choir vocals and a return to doomy territory in what has become one of our favorite endings to a song of ours.”