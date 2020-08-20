Lightworker Premiere New Music Video For “Empyre”
Lightworker premiere a new official music video for “Empyre”. The track is off of the group’s Solid State Records debut outing “Fury By Failure“, which dropped this past June.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sepultura Reveals Today's "SepulQuarta" Guests
- Next Article:
Sunken Premiere New Song "Ensomhed"
0 Comments on "Lightworker Premiere New Music Video For 'Empyre”'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.