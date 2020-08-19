Sepultura Reveals Fernanda Lira, Mayara Puertas And Angelica Burns As Today's "SepulQuarta" Guests

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

On this week's "SepulQuarta" session Sepultura welcomes Brazilian musicians Fernanda Lira (Crypta/ex Nervosa), Angelica Burns (Hatefulmurder) and Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad) for a live Q&A session in their mother language of Portuguese, plus a performance of "Hatred Aside."

Eloy Casagrande comments: "We're very happy to have three metal revelations with us for this Sepulquarta episode. They are Fernanda Lira, Mayara Puertas and Angelica Burns. Three women that are making a revolution and breaking paradigms in the metal world. We are very honoured to have them here with us to talk about their music and careers, also they will be jamming the song “Hatred Aside” from the album “Against” in another historical Live Quarantine performance from the SepulQuarta. Do not miss it! See you all on Wednesday."

The stream starts today at 3pm EST and can be found here