Septicflesh Begins Recording New Album; Release Expected In 2021

While details are scarce right now, Greek symphonic death metal veterans Septicflesh has confirmed that they are currently working on a new studio album, which is expected to be released through Nuclear Blast Records next year. The band has posted a teaser video showing the members in the studio, which you can check out below.

Septicflesh recently released the live album, "Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX," which was recorded in Mexico City, Mexico and saw the Hellenic quartet team with the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.