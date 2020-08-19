Septicflesh Begins Recording New Album; Release Expected In 2021
While details are scarce right now, Greek symphonic death metal veterans Septicflesh has confirmed that they are currently working on a new studio album, which is expected to be released through Nuclear Blast Records next year. The band has posted a teaser video showing the members in the studio, which you can check out below.
Septicflesh recently released the live album, "Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX," which was recorded in Mexico City, Mexico and saw the Hellenic quartet team with the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ad Infinitum Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Ex-Kvelertak Singer Launches New Band Hjelvik
0 Comments on "Septicflesh Begins Recording New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.