Evilyn (Thoren, Fawn Limbs, ex-Psyopus, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming EP "Inside Shells"

Dissonant tech-death band Evilyn (Thoren, Fawn Limbs, ex-Psyopus, etc.) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Inside Shells", which will be out in stores August 21.

Check out now "Inside Shells" in its entirety below.