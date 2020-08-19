Zed Destructive Premiere New Song "Raped Existence" From Upcoming New Album "Corroded By Darkness"
Zed Destructive premiere a new song called "Raped Existence" streaming for you via YouTube below. The track is off of their forthcoming album "Corroded By Darkness", which will be jointly released on August 31st by Satanath Records‘ label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Wings Of Destruction (Russia).
