Consumption Premiere (Wombbath, Skineater, Etc.) New Song "Fermented Tissue" From Upcoming Debut Album "Recursive Definitions Of Suppuration"

posted Aug 19, 2020 at 3:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Death metal outfit Consumption (Wombbath, Skineater, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Fermented Tissue", taken from their impending debut album "Recursive Definitions Of Suppuration", which will be out in stores September 15 via Iron Blood and Death Corporation.

Check out now "Fermented Tissue" below.

