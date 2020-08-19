Consumption Premiere (Wombbath, Skineater, Etc.) New Song "Fermented Tissue" From Upcoming Debut Album "Recursive Definitions Of Suppuration"

Death metal outfit Consumption (Wombbath, Skineater, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Fermented Tissue", taken from their impending debut album "Recursive Definitions Of Suppuration", which will be out in stores September 15 via Iron Blood and Death Corporation.

Check out now "Fermented Tissue" below.