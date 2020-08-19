Benighted Premiere New Single “Serve To Deserve”

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Benighted premiere a new single entitled “Serve To Deserve” streaming via YouTube below. The track can be purchased via Bandcamp with all proceeds going towards the Rock N’Eat concert venue in Lyon, France.





Comments frontman Julien Truchan:

“We are very proud to unleash this very special track that we recorded to support our dear friends from the Rock N’Eat venue in Lyon! The owners of the venue are brothers who are part of the underground scene for more than 20 years and they have put all of their guts in this great venue where so many amazing bands already played like Aborted, Suffocation, Entombed, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, and many others!

Of course because of Covid 19, things are very difficult for them and we want to do everything we can to help them because they FUCKING DESERVE IT! So pls, my friends, we invite you to download this new brutal track and donate what you can to keep the underground alive !!! Thank you for this ! Love you all!”