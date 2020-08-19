Benighted Premiere New Single “Serve To Deserve”
Band Photo: Benighted (?)
Benighted premiere a new single entitled “Serve To Deserve” streaming via YouTube below. The track can be purchased via Bandcamp with all proceeds going towards the Rock N’Eat concert venue in Lyon, France.
Comments frontman Julien Truchan:
“We are very proud to unleash this very special track that we recorded to support our dear friends from the Rock N’Eat venue in Lyon! The owners of the venue are brothers who are part of the underground scene for more than 20 years and they have put all of their guts in this great venue where so many amazing bands already played like Aborted, Suffocation, Entombed, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, and many others!
Of course because of Covid 19, things are very difficult for them and we want to do everything we can to help them because they FUCKING DESERVE IT! So pls, my friends, we invite you to download this new brutal track and donate what you can to keep the underground alive !!! Thank you for this ! Love you all!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, Etc.) Premiere Track
- Next Article:
Consumption Premiere New Song "Fermented Tissue"
0 Comments on "Benighted Premiere New Single 'Serve To Deserve'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.