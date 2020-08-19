Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Arrival”

Tooth And Claw, a new band project formed by members of Earth Crisis, Die Young, Undying etc., premiere their new single “Arrival“.

Tells singer Daniel Austin of this single:

“When Scott [Crouse] originally sent me the demo for this song, he mentioned he had been listening to a lot of Alice in Chains. That choppy, dissonant lead riff immediately made me think of the Alice in Chains song ‘Man in the Box‘…. (and) I realized I had pretty much been listening to that song my whole life yet not knowing precisely what the lyrics to it were about. Turns out they are about an addict’s internal dialogue between himself and the voice of his addiction pulling him back into drug use, like a ‘dog who gets beat.’

What I took from that was that I liked the concept of an inner dialogue, and that’s the driving concept of what ‘Arrival‘ illustrates – that duality within each of us, the passive and the aggressive.

Our song is a portrayal of an inner dialogue about retaliation–the angels and the demons within each of us trying to influence us to either obey an oppressor or return the aggression of the trespasses that have been visited upon us. It’s about that moment of reaching a breaking point when you have to fight back.

For many of us in the so-called ‘civilized’ world, both collectively and individually, we’ve lost our teeth, our ability to fight back, in part due to history of compliance and the self-defeating belief that we couldn’t do anything to change our situation. But then, in a moment, that Mr. Hyde comes out, and we learn that there are forces of destruction within us that can be very useful in terms of getting what we want for ourselves, or at the very least, drawing clear boundaries between those who might take advantage of us to declare to them: ‘No more.’

We’re seeing this very narrative play out in America right now in the protests and pushback against unjust policing, and I think it is a beautiful thing. But as with all things Tooth and Claw will do, it doesn’t necessarily have to entail any kind of sociopolitical interpretation. This can also be a very personal story. I’ve certainly got my own personal points of experience that informed how I fleshed this one out lyrically.”