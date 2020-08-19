Realize Premiere New Single & Music Video “Slag Pile”
Arizona-based industrial influenced metal band Realize premiere a new official music video for their single “Slag Pile” streaming via YouTube for you below. The band will release their new record “Machine Violence” on September 25th via Relapse Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Draconian Releases New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, Etc.) Premiere Track
0 Comments on "Realize Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.