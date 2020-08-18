Interview

Manticora Singer Lars F. Larsen Talks New Album "To Live To Kill To Live," Writing The Book "To Kill To Live To Kill" And The Rising Danish Metal Scene

Denmark is a country which seems to be overlooked when one discusses metal from Europe. Sandwiched in between Germany and Sweden, which unquestionably get more attention, the country of nearly six million has nevertheless given the world some fantastic bands over the years but much like Iceland, it seems to finally be getting some recognition with a wave of excellent younger bands like Myrkur, Baest and Konvent to name a few. Of course, every metal scene has its veterans and one band from the Copenhagen suburb of Hvidovre which has defied being pigeon holed for years would be Manticora.

Formed in 1996, Manticora has utilised everything from power to death metal to create their own brand of metal music and keep listeners on their toes. After a lengthy break in 2010, the group returned with "To Kill To Live To Kill," based on the book of the same name which frontman Lars F. Larsen had written. Appropriately, the book also is a heavy work, but with plenty of nuances itself, the perfect inspiration for a Manticora album.

On August 28th of this year, the band will release the second part of the double barrelled concept album, titled, "To Live To Kill To Live" and to find out more about it, I spoke with Lars F. Larsen himself. You can watch the interview in full below.