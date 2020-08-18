Brecht Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Blut Glüht"

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany-based blackened deathgrind outfit Brecht premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Blut Glüht", which was released August 16, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Blut Glüht" in its entirety below.